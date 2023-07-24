Previous
Reflections by fishers
Today's shot is again from the North York Moors, but ths time close to the northern boundary in Stokesley. It shows reflections in the River Leven near Church Bridge (a footbridge), on Levenside.

Levenside is a lovely quiet place that is parallel with the High Street. It is an area being updated at the moment. The footpath between the river and road is being rebuilt with a hard surface, and much of the path and the benches along it are currently fenced off while the work takes place.

There are though still glimpses of the river, and this is one of them.

Ian
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
712% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautiful. It looks like an impressionist painting
July 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 24th, 2023  
Pat
How tranquil with those soft reflections. It will be nice for you to revisit once the work is finished. I imagine it would be a perfect place to sit awhile.
Beautiful shot.
July 24th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful. I agree, it’s like an impressionist painting.
July 24th, 2023  
