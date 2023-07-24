Reflections

Today's shot is again from the North York Moors, but ths time close to the northern boundary in Stokesley. It shows reflections in the River Leven near Church Bridge (a footbridge), on Levenside.



Levenside is a lovely quiet place that is parallel with the High Street. It is an area being updated at the moment. The footpath between the river and road is being rebuilt with a hard surface, and much of the path and the benches along it are currently fenced off while the work takes place.



There are though still glimpses of the river, and this is one of them.



Ian