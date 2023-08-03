Bell Heather

Last Saturday Katharine and I had a Moorsbus trip to Hutton le Hole, on the southern side of the Moors, where the farming of the Tabular Hills, gives way to the high Moors with their covering of heather.



This is at the southern edge of Spaunton Moor, where there is a mix of the early Bell Heather, with its rich deep colour, and the ling main crop, with its much more delicate colour.



This shot shows a patch of the Bell Heather, which although it is beginning to fade still has quite a lot of colour. This was the first heather we have seen this year. Hopefully we will quite soon get a walk amongst the main crop of ling which is just starting to flower.



Ian