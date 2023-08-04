Previous
Ling (heather) by fishers
Photo 2611

Ling (heather)

Ling is the most common heather to grow on the North York Moors, and here is one of the first small patches beginning to flower at the southern edge of Spaunton Moor.

The colour of this is much paler than the bell heather in yesterday's photo, and at first sight is a little disappointing, but when it comes into full flower and large areas of moorland are covered it looks beautiful - but for now there are just patches.

When the heather comes into full flower, some bee keepers move hives close to the heather and the moor becomes busy with bees.

Hopefully quite soon we will get chance to see the heather in all its colourful summer glory.

I will catch up with commenting on your photos this evening.

Ian
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely pic
August 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2023  
