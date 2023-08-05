Lastingham Church

Lastingham lies about 2 miles to the east of Hutton le Hole. There is a short pleasant circular walk between the two, along the edge of Spaunton Moor in one direction, and close to the edge of the Tabular Hills in the other direction.



The church in Lastingham was founded in 654AD when a wooden building was erected. Four brothers from Holy Island were beginning the process of creating a new monastery on the site. In the 800s, the area came under Viking control, and eventually this original church was abandoned, and nothing of it has survived..



In 1078, William the Conqueror gave permission to build a new church at Lastingham and it was run by Benedictine monks from Whitby under the control of Stephen of Whitby. A crypt was built where they believed that Cedd’s body (Cedd being one of the original four brother) had originally been laid to rest. The main church was built above this crypt.



The crypt survives today almost unchanged from its first construction, and it is easily accessible below the church. This shot shows the view from the foot of the access steps towards the apse and altar table.



It is a rather special place with a wonderful atmosphere. Stored and displayed within it are a number of carved stones, including the remains of several moorland crosses, and a beautifully carved Viking hogback. This crypt is the only Norman crypt in England with a nave, apse and side aisles.



Ian







