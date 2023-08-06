Hutton le Hole

First of all I'm sorry for the late post, but we have only just got home from a Moorsbus trip. More of that soon, and a shot today from last weekend on the Moorsbus, taken at one of my favourite villages on the North York Moors - Hutton le Hole.



This shot is taken from the main road through the village, looking in a westerly direction across the green towards a row of cottages backed by a steep tree covered hillside. There is another simular hillside behind where this shot was taken, and we had just descended that on our walk back from Lastingham, in time for our bus back towards York.



Over the years we have started or ended walks in this village on many occasions. Hidden in a fold in the land on the green is a little beck, with a wooden footbridge over it. Until quite recently sheep were allowed to roam here and they kept the grass nicely trimmed.



The other more significant change has been the number of houses that have become second homes or rental property, with the resulting decline in the few services that the village used to have.



The village name comes from its location between two hills where the stream has cut its way south through the tabular hills. It might more correctly be called 'Hutton in the hole'!



It is a place that I never get weary of visiting.



Ian