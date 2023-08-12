Cleveland Hills

Our walk included not only a good view of Roseberry Topping (posted on Wednesday), but also the line of the Cleveland Hills, each hill having its own variety of features. This shot looks towards Carlton Moor, with Lord Stones Country Park in the lower area to the left.



It is quite hard to imagine sometimes, but once many parts of the Moors were the location of industry. Below the summit on the right can be seen the remains of quarries.



As I said, this is one of a series of summits along the Cleveland Hills. Several long distance footpaths run along these hills, including the Cleveland Way and the Lyke Wake Walk. The route between Osmotherley and Clay Bank is a spectacular walk, with super views from each summit.



Ian