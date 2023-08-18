Previous
Butterfly on a Teasel by fishers
Photo 2625

Butterfly on a Teasel

This shot was taken last weekend when we had a Moorsbus trip to Sutton Bank, towards the south-west corner of the North York Moors National Park.

Immediately east of the visitor centre is what was a mature forestry plantation, with a meandering path through it, when I first visited about 30 years ago. A few years later the plantation was cropped, giving some nice open views to the north and east, and soon after that new sapings were planted and the forest began to grow again.

More recently, the forest has been redeveloped with a meandering cycling trail and the footpath has been diverted for the benifit of the cyclists.

A constant series of man made changes, but despite that it is still a lovely area for nature. This shot shows a peacock butterfly on a flowering teasel. We saw quite a number of types of butterfly, and a surprising range of fungi as well. Our walk began quite slowly since there was so much of interest to see and photograph.

Ian
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW this photo is awesome Fav
August 18th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Excellent shot and details
August 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
August 18th, 2023  
