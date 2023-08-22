Heather as far as the eye can see is the feeling on Spaunton Moor this time of year when the heather is in flower. There is more to Spaunton Moor than that though. This shot looks north-north-west along the valley of Hutton Beck, clearly shown by the lines of bushes in the valley bottom.
In the upper part of the shot is a shelter belt of trees, with a grass area in front, and hidden by a fold in the hill is Spaunton Lodge, a former shooting lodge, which played a significant role in the grouse shooting industry. The lodge has featured before in our project - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2019-08-26
The moor is maintained to maximise the number of grouse it can support. Areas of heather are burned each winter (or cut), to encourage new growth to provide food for the grouse, while the older, taller heather provides shelter. Without the grouse shooting the land would not be maintained and much of the heather would be lost. That doesn't mean that I support grouse shooting, far from it, but those who support banning grouse shooting don't seem to appreciate what a change it would mean for the landscape.
While walking, we could hear the guns of the grouse shooters in the distance - not uncommon this time of year - but I have only seen a grouse shoot close-up on one occasion ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2019-09-27 ) and I shared some of my thoughts about it then.