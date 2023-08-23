Previous
Bell Heather by fishers
Photo 2630

Bell Heather

One of the surprises on our walk through the heather last weekend was that there are still a few patches of bell heather in flower. Bell heather normally flowers up to a month before the main crop of ling, and by the time the ling appears in flower the bell heather flowers have mainly died. However there were still a few patches of bell heather, like the one in this shot, in flower.

Bell heather is named after the shape of its flowers. It has a much stronger colour than the ling. There is usually a nice display along the roadside soon after leaving Hutton le Hole northwards towards Blakey Ridge. It is probably a good thing that the ling is a much paler heather - if it was a simular colour to the bell heather a carpet of it would be quite overpowering!

Ian
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise