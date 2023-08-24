Ryedale Folk Museum

Hutton le Hole has been the start and end of many walks over the 29 years that we have used the Moorsbus service. The bus stops outside these building in both directions. They form the entrance to the Ryedale Folk Museum.



The buildings were once part of a farm, and much of their original character is maintained today, except for the addition of museum signs. Inside the buildings, there is an art gallery to the left which at the moment has a display of photos of old moorland inns. To the right is a small shop. Beyond this building there is a collection of old traditional buildings from all over the national park, carefully dismantled in their original locations and rebuilt here. They make a fascinating place to explore.



The museum also has a lot of farm machinery, traditional crafts, and an early photographic studio, amongst many other artefacts. There are also some traditional farm breeds, and traditional crop growing. So much to see that on the occasions when we have visited, we have spent several house on each time.



In front of the museum is a classic Fordson tractor.



Ian