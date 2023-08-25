Previous
St Chad's Church, Hutton le Hole by fishers
St Chad's Church, Hutton le Hole

The finish of our walk over Spaunton Moor brought us across several fields and into the southern part of the village of Hutton le Hole, past St Chad's Church.

This shot is a new view of the church. On our last visit there was a row of tall thick cypress trees forming a dense hedge along this side of the church.

At the end of the 19th century, Anglican church services were being held in the village school room. In 1901 a disused chapel, known as Zion Chapel, was purchased. This was situated next to the site of the present church and was dedicated to St Chad. In 1934 it was replaced by the present building, also dedicated to St Chad.

St Chad was a brother of St Cedd, who had founded nearby Lastingham church as a Celtic monastery in AD654. Later, after the death of his brother, St Chad would become Abbot of Lastingham. Later still he would become Bishop of Lichfield.

This church is a simple building, both inside and out, but it does have two post world war two stained glass windows. Some of the interior features came from other locations - a lovely oak reredos from Welburn Hall; alter rails made of oak from Douthwaite Hall; a Font and Lectern from Ryton Church; pews from All Saints, Kirkbymoorside; a very good one-manual organ made in the 1860s, with seven speaking stops (it came from a Methodist Chapel in Scarborough, but originally was probably a chamber organ in a private house); and the stone carved cross from above the door of the old church, incorporated into the north boundary wall.

Joan Robillard
Good capture
August 25th, 2023  
John Falconer
Great shot. And great narrative too.
August 25th, 2023  
Casablanca
Super. I love these little tiny churches
August 25th, 2023  
