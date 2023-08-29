Heather Moorland

We had quite a busy time over the weekend. It was the last weekend of the Moorsbus for 2023, so we had days out on Saturday and Monday.



On Saturday, we got off the bus at the village of Danby, in Eskdale. It is just a mile from the Danby Moors Centre that we have visited many times over the years. We have not really stopped at Danby village, so we decided to rectify that with time spent taking photos of some of the interesting buildings. We then walked onto the hill north of the village and headed east towards the Moors Centre. There is a bench beside the path, with views to the south over Eskdale, and to the east over the valley of Clither Beck. This shot shows the east side of the valley of Clither Beck, where there is still quite a lot of heather in flower, and with an occasional small tree.



Along the horizon can be seen several mounds. These are the remains of mine shafts excavated to obtain poor quality moorland coal. This began in the 1750s, with the coal being used to burn lime quarried nearby at Commondale, which was then spread on the fields in Eskdale as a fertiliser. The coming of the railways a hundred years later brought the mining to an end, since much better quality coal could be brought in from the major coalfields to the west.



There is a track through the mining area, though we didn't walk there on this occasion. It is somewhere where care is needed to avoid shafts which in some cases are well hidden and which can lead those who don't take care into danger.



Ian