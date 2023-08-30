Roseberry Topping

Our final Moorsbus trip for 2023 was on Monday, to the village of Great Ayton, on the north side of the North York Moors. It is the fourth place on the north side of the Moors that we have visited this summer, starting with Guisborough, and later Stokesley and Great Broughton.



Great Ayton is an attractive village, with a green at each end of the long village street. It is well known as the home of the young James Cook, the well known explorer. There is a fascinating James Cook Schoolroom Museum which is well worth a visit. There is also the beautiful old All Saints Church. The current stone building had its origins in the 12th Century, but there is thought to have been a wooden church on the site before that.



The village is a popular centre for walkers, and the distant view of Roseberry Topping, seen mere over some of the rooftops, always catches my eye. It isn't a very high hill, but it is a dramatic shape. I have walked up there several times, though not recently. It is a popular place, and quite a few people were on or around the summit as I took this photo. The view from the top is overMiddlesborough and the Tees estuary to the north, and along the edge of the Cleveland Hills to the west.



The dramatic face of Roseberry Topping that you see in this shot was created by mining activities and a geological fault, which resulted in the colapse of the face.



So that was the end of Moorsbus 2023. While we enjoy positive memories, the organisers of the service have the task of fundraising to pay for the 2024 service. Hopefully they will raise enough funds for a longer season.



I'm away for a few days after today, but Katharine will be posting some of her photos and commenting on yours until I get back.



Ian