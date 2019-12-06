Previous
Early Snowfall by frantackaberry
Photo 943

Early Snowfall

6th December 2019 6th Dec 19

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
such a lovely photo frances, the splash of red in the snow looks amazing , your dog is fabulous
January 1st, 2020  
Frances Tackaberry ace
@phil_howcroft Thanks Phil! There are actually 2 dogs in this picture - the black one is up on the bench and unfortunately blends in. :P
January 1st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot...great pop of red
January 1st, 2020  
