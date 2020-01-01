Previous
Northern Mockingbird - Rarity by frantackaberry
Northern Mockingbird - Rarity

Not the best photo, but there is a pair of Northern Mockingbirds which are rare for this area continuing in the same spot nearby.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River.
