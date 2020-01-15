Sign up
Photo 962
Manatee !!
I was so excited to see a Manatee swimming right beside our Cruise Ship while I was waiting for us to leave port.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
15th January 2020 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hope D Jennings
ace
So exciting! Nice capture fav!
January 18th, 2020
