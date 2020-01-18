Previous
Mrs & Mr Bananaquit by frantackaberry
Photo 965

Mrs & Mr Bananaquit

Found these 2 beauties today on the island of Aruba. Focus isn't quite right, but I was practicing using my Shutter Setting.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
