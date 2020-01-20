Previous
Light Painting by frantackaberry
Photo 967

Light Painting

The Light Painting Workshop was a highlight! Who knew what you could create with a cell phone flashlight, some coloured filters and a slow shutter speed in the dark!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
