Visiting the Embera Puru Tribe
Visiting the Embera Puru Tribe

Our excursion in Panama was to travel by these motorized dug out wooden canoes to visit an authentic native tribe that lives in the heart of the rainforest. An amazing experience!
Frances Tackaberry

