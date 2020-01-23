Previous
Veragua Rainforest by frantackaberry
Veragua Rainforest

While sitting having lunch in the Veragua Rainforest Reserve this beautiful Toucan flew into the tree near us.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Hope D Jennings ace
Fabulous!
January 24th, 2020  
