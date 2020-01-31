Sign up
Photo 977
City Deer
We had 5 deer visit the city behind our house. Sad that there field has been taken over with new home construction.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
1st February 2020 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
