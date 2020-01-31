Previous
Next
City Deer by frantackaberry
Photo 977

City Deer

We had 5 deer visit the city behind our house. Sad that there field has been taken over with new home construction.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise