Food Rescue by frantackaberry
Photo 978

Food Rescue

Picked up 142lbs worth of food from the local Foodland and delivered it to homeless and youth shelters around the city
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful that the supermarkets are doing this now.
February 1st, 2020  
