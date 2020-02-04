Previous
Refusing to Walk! by frantackaberry
Photo 979

Refusing to Walk!

My stubborn old Doodle refused to walk down the path. She wanted to go in the woods and get off the ice.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Frances Tackaberry

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Haha! Who can blame her? Cute capture
February 7th, 2020  
