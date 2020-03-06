Sign up
Photo 992
ElderDog.ca
My first ElderDog client - Suzy-Q
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
1
0
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
1051
photos
59
followers
51
following
271% complete
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
5th March 2020 4:53pm
Diana
ace
nice to see you and meet your first client, what a cute dog.
March 7th, 2020
