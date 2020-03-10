Sign up
Photo 993
New Camera
Practicing with my new camera - Nikon P950 - one camera, one lens that has a focal length equivalent to 24-2000mm. Need to practice on the focus - the balls and air conditioner are in better focus than the dog :P
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
