Previous
Next
Adopted a Rescue (left) by frantackaberry
Photo 998

Adopted a Rescue (left)

Eleanor was in need of a forever home, so she is now part of our family. We absolutely love her!
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise