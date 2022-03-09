Previous
Blackthorn by gaillambert
Blackthorn

Evenings are staying light enough for an early walk in the woods.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Gail Lambert

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
March 9th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Most delicate and even more so on black. Fav.
March 9th, 2022  
