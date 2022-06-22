Previous
Funghi by gaillambert
Funghi

Found loads of yellow funghi on an old tree trunk in the woods, made my day!
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
George ace
Lovely shot.
June 22nd, 2022  
