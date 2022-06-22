Sign up
166 / 365
Funghi
Found loads of yellow funghi on an old tree trunk in the woods, made my day!
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
1
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
166
photos
44
followers
75
following
45% complete
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd June 2022 7:18pm
George
ace
Lovely shot.
June 22nd, 2022
