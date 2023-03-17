Previous
Next
Puddle by gaillambert
Photo 426

Puddle

I think this is my absolute favourite way to take photos! Walking out a route for my first smartphone safari in Woodstock tomorrow, such a gorgeous town
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflection. Enjoy tomorrow.
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise