Red coat by gaillambert
Photo 429

Red coat

Whilst they’re there, I’ll use the puddles!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
117% complete

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Nice that you noticed this!
March 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great puddle reflection and pop of red.
March 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great spot and shot! Oh my gosh! Is that Miss Marple in the background on her bike? =)
March 20th, 2023  
Barb ace
Marvelous!!
March 20th, 2023  
