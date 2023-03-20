Sign up
Photo 429
Red coat
Whilst they’re there, I’ll use the puddles!
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
4
3
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
429
photos
62
followers
89
following
117% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2023 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Nice that you noticed this!
March 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great puddle reflection and pop of red.
March 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great spot and shot! Oh my gosh! Is that Miss Marple in the background on her bike? =)
March 20th, 2023
Barb
ace
Marvelous!!
March 20th, 2023
