Minuscule snail by gaillambert
Minuscule snail

I used my clip on macro lens with the x3 lens to get this little creature. It was approx 2mm long!
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Elisa Smith ace
Wow. Love his little antenna/eyeball things.
March 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Amazing!
March 24th, 2023  
