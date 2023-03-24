Sign up
Photo 433
Minuscule snail
I used my clip on macro lens with the x3 lens to get this little creature. It was approx 2mm long!
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2023 9:50am
Elisa Smith
ace
Wow. Love his little antenna/eyeball things.
March 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing!
March 24th, 2023
