Photo 1306
Hanging Around
For the 30 shots of the same subject challenge. Thanks for your views and comments on yesterday's Dew in the Garden image.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2313
photos
100
followers
133
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd April 2020 11:59am
Tags
umbrella
handle
30-shots2020kk
30-shot2020
