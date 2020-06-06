Sign up
Photo 1333
Strawberry Moon on the Kansas Plains
The full strawberry moon had almost cleared the low cloud.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2393
photos
102
followers
134
following
365% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th June 2020 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
kansas
,
strawberry moon
,
sixws-106
Corinne
ace
Lovely color !
June 7th, 2020
