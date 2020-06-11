Previous
Not Dormant Anymore by genealogygenie
Not Dormant Anymore

Due to frost warnings in April, I had to bring this indoors. It had been blooming but went dormant. Today was the first time it's bloomed again.
Lisa Poland ace
So beautiful!
June 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Such beautiful color
June 12th, 2020  
