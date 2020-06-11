Sign up
Photo 1338
Not Dormant Anymore
Due to frost warnings in April, I had to bring this indoors. It had been blooming but went dormant. Today was the first time it's bloomed again.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
2
2
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2398
photos
102
followers
134
following
366% complete
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th June 2020 12:43pm
flower
hibiscus
tropical hibiscus
30dayswild2020
Lisa Poland
ace
So beautiful!
June 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Such beautiful color
June 12th, 2020
