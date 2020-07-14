Previous
Next
Geese Gathering by genealogygenie
Photo 1359

Geese Gathering

"Watching birds has become part of my daily meditation affirming my connection to the earth body." Carol P. Christ
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise