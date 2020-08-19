Previous
Next
In Memory of My Grandmother by genealogygenie
Photo 1393

In Memory of My Grandmother

Today is my grandmother Augusta's heavenly birthday. She's celebrating 115 years, so I'm posting a sunflower in her memory.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
sweet!
August 20th, 2020  
Milanie ace
And what lovely detail
August 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise