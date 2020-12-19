Previous
Next
by gerry13
11 / 365

Just liked the fisheye effect on the back of this car's mirror
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
this is dope!
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise