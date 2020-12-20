Previous
by gerry13
12 / 365

This is my entry for this week's macro challenge which is locks.
I saw this forgotten lock yesterday,and thought it might be cool to photograph it sometime.Then i saw the macro challenge and here's a picture of it,today
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
3% complete

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Rust always works in a photo!
December 20th, 2020  
