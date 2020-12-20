Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
12 / 365
This is my entry for this week's macro challenge which is locks.
I saw this forgotten lock yesterday,and thought it might be cool to photograph it sometime.Then i saw the macro challenge and here's a picture of it,today
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
12
photos
13
followers
23
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
20th December 2020 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
chain
,
abandoned
,
lock
,
macro-lock
Jacqueline
ace
Rust always works in a photo!
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close