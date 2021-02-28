Sign up
82 / 365
Open Window
And the last b&w post,before a March full of colour!
In the end i'm glad i deleted my first 2 colour pictures for February and participated in Flash of red February.It was challenging and fun,and looks really cool now that is complete
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
82
photos
30
followers
34
following
22% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th February 2021 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
minimal
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
,
eotb-129
