by gerry13
189 / 365

straight out of the camera.The pov with the shadow isn't as dramatic as i wanted.Thought to convert it to b&w but didn't want to miss the blue sky
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Lisa Poland ace
Very cool!
June 15th, 2021  
