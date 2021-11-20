Previous
It's Broken Now by gerry13
347 / 365

It's Broken Now

urban exploring today with my friend.

I had my camera with me and took a lot of photos,but i ended up posting a snapshot i took with my phone.its the moment that makes a photo good or not
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
95% complete

