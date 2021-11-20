Sign up
347 / 365
It's Broken Now
urban exploring today with my friend.
I had my camera with me and took a lot of photos,but i ended up posting a snapshot i took with my phone.its the moment that makes a photo good or not
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
JNY-LX1
Taken
20th November 2021 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
broken
,
abandoned
,
urbex
,
wndow
