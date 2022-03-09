Previous
by gerry13
Photo 456

Another day spent mostly on the road,
I started off quite early to cross the borders from Nicaragua to Costa Rica and then make it all the way to the capital san Jose.the bus ride from the borders to the city took about 7 hrs
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Annie D ace
the wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round :)
March 30th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Those buses are a fabulous colour
March 30th, 2022  
