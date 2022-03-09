Sign up
Photo 456
Another day spent mostly on the road,
I started off quite early to cross the borders from Nicaragua to Costa Rica and then make it all the way to the capital san Jose.the bus ride from the borders to the city took about 7 hrs
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
2
1
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
475
photos
57
followers
64
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RNE-L21
Taken
11th March 2022 7:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
street
,
bus
,
colorful
,
travel
Annie D
ace
the wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round :)
March 30th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Those buses are a fabulous colour
March 30th, 2022
