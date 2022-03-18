Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 437
Milan
although i stayed for just one day before catching my 4rth and final flight back to Athens,i really liked Milan.Hopefully i ll be back someday for more of italy
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
438
photos
57
followers
64
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RNE-L21
Taken
18th March 2022 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
cathedral
,
italy
,
square
,
travel
Ingrid
ace
Very nice in B&W!
March 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close