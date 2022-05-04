Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 512
Going Home
This month wouldn't be complete if i didn't try to do something better with my drone.On this one,i'm taking a slightly different approach on the halves as one is vertical and the other horizontal
4th May 2022
4th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
512
photos
59
followers
64
following
140% complete
View this month »
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
4th May 2022 9:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
car
,
traffic
,
aerial
,
drone
,
half-half
,
mayhalf22
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close