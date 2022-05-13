Previous
Next
by gerry13
Photo 521

Another city vs nature shot,this time its the sea against the buildings though.

This is one of the busiest suburbs of Athens especially during summer as people flock to the beach which stretches for even longer than you can see here
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise