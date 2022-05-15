Sign up
Photo 523
Geometry
the weather is finally getting better and the sea was surprisingly better than expected.of course many other people had the same idea.
I chose this shot for the halves and its geometric shapes.Also makes me wonder why this eagle is only visible from above
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
geometry
,
aerial
,
drone
,
half-half
,
mayhalf22
kali
ace
interesting!
May 15th, 2022
