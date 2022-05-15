Previous
Geometry by gerry13
Photo 523

Geometry

the weather is finally getting better and the sea was surprisingly better than expected.of course many other people had the same idea.

I chose this shot for the halves and its geometric shapes.Also makes me wonder why this eagle is only visible from above
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
kali ace
interesting!
May 15th, 2022  
