Photo 525
Morning Light
This is a district in Piraeus,main port of Athens.I found myself there early in the morning as i was having an exam but i didn't miss the photo-opportunity.
this one is completely unedited
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
sea
morning
horizon
half-half
mayhalf22
Bucktree
Beautiful morning shot. Cool reflections.
May 19th, 2022
