Photo 530
The Play
take a closer look at the stage and you will see a moment of it.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Tags
hill
,
urban
,
theatre
,
aerial
,
drone
,
half-half
,
mayhalf22
