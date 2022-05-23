Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 531
Strange City
three different parts in one shot-nature,big,good looking houses and on the upper left part urban chaos.
The 2 parts here are formed between the buildings on the lower part and the hill on the upper part
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
534
photos
60
followers
63
following
146% complete
View this month »
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
22nd May 2022 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
hill
,
city
,
urban
,
drone
,
half-half
,
mayhalf22
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close