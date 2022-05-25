Previous
Next
Departing by gerry13
Photo 532

Departing

this is actually symmetrical so i chose to shoot as this woman was boarding the train,to create a different half than the other platform
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise